Seminar working to help health care worker shortage

the health workforce shortage is an issue that's affecting not only the state of iowa á but the entire country. that's because within the next decade... oneáthird of all currently active doctors will be older than 65. a program called 'academic advantage' is aiming to encourage the next generation of students to not only explor a career in health care á but also contribute and grow the medical community. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has our story.xxx from oral surgeons to pathologists... middle and high school students from around north iowa took part in the academic advantage seminar. mason city senior abbigail brosdahl (brosádoll) is aiming to be a doctor. "right now, i'm going to the university of iowa for biomedical sciences, which is a pre medicine program. i'm actually going into the honors program there, and from there, i want to get my medical doctorate or doctor of osteopathic surgery." today á she received a thousand dollar scholarship for her studies. for her á it's a field that allows her to help others. "i try to keep my mind open to so many different opportunities for me out there. i may not end up going into pediatrics or orthopaedics, i have no idea what i could end up doing, but i know that i want to end up helping someone." doctor lyell hogg with the north iowa oral surgery and dental implant center was one of today's speakers... and says the initiative is aimed to try and recruit north iowa students to jump into the medical field. "within our field, certainly an aging dentist population, within the field of medicine, recruitment of certain types of physicians and nurses to this area can be challenging." for any students who are trying to figure out what to do for a career... brosdahl has some advice. "apply yourself in everything you do, give your full effort, and know what you do matters in the end, if it's only yourself seeing it." this is the first year of the event organizers say they're looking to continue it in follwing