Speech to Text for Local sports highlights from Saturday part one

to get it's season going. jm hosting duluth east, kyle ebert on the mound for the rockets he strikes out the batter as we had a scoreless couple of innings until this. kyle doub's shot to deep left field jm's lucas rindflesh makes a dive but cant come up with it as the greyhounds grab the first run of the game. next batter is drew grindhall the hit and run is executed perfectly the ball shoots right where the thrid baseman would have been as another run comes around to score. more trouble for the rockets, the bases are loaded and this ball is torched to left field, the bases will be cleared as duluth east takes a six to nothing lead. they would switching to soccer á gáháv taking on sprit lake at waldorf. first half á austin bahensky's corner kick is blocked by spirit lake's goalie á greg will á remember his name. then jared shaw getting crafty but his shot on goalá saved again by will. shaw trying again á too wide á and the rebound shot by bahensky goes off the cross bar. then bahensky tries again á this time he gets the shot swatted away by will á and spirit lake would take the win. waldorf playing visitor at home against presentation. top of the second á joey ponder grounds one to shortstop and the saints are able to turn the double play. then the sacrifice bunt is layed down by garrett gillen á he's obviously be thrown out at first but it's enough time to get a run across the plate. and a wild pitch from báj wyche á brings home garrett munoz. and waldorf takes the win in seven innings á 16 to three. it's the final