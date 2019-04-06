Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fundraiser for victims of fire

A Nora Springs family is getting help from the community after losing their home in a fire.

Posted: Apr. 6, 2019 9:56 PM
Updated: Apr. 6, 2019 9:56 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Fundraiser for victims of fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a story we first told you about back in february. a fire destroyed a nora springs home... leaving a family with no place to live. here's a look at that scene. everything inside was destroyed in flames. since then... the community has been rallying behind the family and to raise money for them to rebuild. in fact á today two fundraisers are being held. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live in nora springs at one of them. alex á what's going on?xxx calyn á beer and bingo is about to get underway here at the nora springs community center. all the money is going towards the salisbury family that lost their home earlier this year. i spoke with julie salisbury today at a lunch and silent auction at the nora springs school gym. even though there are costs that are starting to add up like a new septic system and having to replace an entire house á her family appreciates all the support and charity á and it's come in many forms.xxx "everyday, i get the mail, and there's a card and a check or a gift card from someone. we were eating supper the other night and somebody walked up and said 'we can't be at your fundraiser', and handed us 2 100 dollar bills. so everybody has been so so grateful to us, so humbling, so humbling." (information on beer and bingo). as for a new home á salisbury tells me their new home has been ordered á but they have to wait until the basement can be dug up and set á as well as the weather. live in nora springs á alex thank you alex. her son sawyer was on last year's rudd rockford marble rock football team that made it to state. his signed football and medal were lost in the fire á but both have since been replaced.///
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Tracking more showers and warm temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fundraiser for victims of fire

Image

Training for first responders

Image

Tracking Showers and Storms for Sunday

Image

Shop Local First Series

Image

Rochester City Council begins budget planning.

Image

'Because She Didn't Like to Fish'

Image

Bull riders hold on tight at the 2019 Bull Riding Challenge

Image

Who are you rooting for in the Final Four?

Image

Allowing driver's licenses for all, including undocumented immigrants

Image

Local baseball and softball highlights from Friday

Community Events