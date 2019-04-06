Speech to Text for Fundraiser for victims of fire

it's a story we first told you about back in february. a fire destroyed a nora springs home... leaving a family with no place to live. here's a look at that scene. everything inside was destroyed in flames. since then... the community has been rallying behind the family and to raise money for them to rebuild. in fact á today two fundraisers are being held. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live in nora springs at one of them. alex á what's going on?xxx calyn á beer and bingo is about to get underway here at the nora springs community center. all the money is going towards the salisbury family that lost their home earlier this year. i spoke with julie salisbury today at a lunch and silent auction at the nora springs school gym. even though there are costs that are starting to add up like a new septic system and having to replace an entire house á her family appreciates all the support and charity á and it's come in many forms.xxx "everyday, i get the mail, and there's a card and a check or a gift card from someone. we were eating supper the other night and somebody walked up and said 'we can't be at your fundraiser', and handed us 2 100 dollar bills. so everybody has been so so grateful to us, so humbling, so humbling." (information on beer and bingo). as for a new home á salisbury tells me their new home has been ordered á but they have to wait until the basement can be dug up and set á as well as the weather. live in nora springs á alex thank you alex. her son sawyer was on last year's rudd rockford marble rock football team that made it to state. his signed football and medal were lost in the fire á but both have since been replaced.///