Training for first responders

Firefighters expand their knowledge and keep their skills sharp.

Posted: Apr. 6, 2019 9:54 PM
Updated: Apr. 6, 2019 9:54 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

we rely on firefighters to keep us safe in an emergency. to be ready for the call of duty á they need to keep their skills sharp. today at the regional public safety training tower á area firefighters participated in auto extrication... as well as search and rescue training. they're just two of the classes offered at the minnesota state fire... eámás... and rescue school held today and tomorrow. curtis alexander took part in the search and rescue course. he's the training officer for the kasson fire department á so the skills he learns today will not only benefit him á but also his department and fellow comrades.xxx important to train constantly because we're volunteers, we don't do this on a daily basis so training is really where we get most of our action in but hopefully someday when someone needs us, we can use that training and it will be flawless other training courses were also at the heintz center. about
Tracking more showers and warm temperatures.
