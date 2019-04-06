Speech to Text for Tracking Showers and Storms for Sunday

next. brandon wx we hit 70 degrees in spots across the area where we had a little more sunshine to the south and east. where we had more clouds, temperatures still weren't bad in the middle 60's. a few drops will be possible this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. temperatures will remain very warm tonight thanks to a continuing south southeast breeze not allowing temperatures to fall below the 50's. starting again on early sunday morning, scattered showers will return and rain will be possible into sunday evening. a few isolated thunderstorm s will be possible with highs in the lower to middle 60's. the skies will quickly clear late in the evening and lows will fall to the low to mid 40's. monday will be holy buckets nice with mostly sunny skies and highs into the 70's. while cooler air will roll in for tuesday (highs in the middle 50's) we will see a good bit of sunshine. here is where things get a little crazy and honestly the forecast is quite uncertain. a wintry mix looks to push in late tuesday night with lows in the lower to mid 30's. a wintry mix will turn to rain for wednesday with highs in the 40's. for wednesday night and thursday we will see a wintry mix of snow and rain with lows in the 30's and highs in the 40's. snow will be possible on thursday and friday. there will be a vast temperature spread across the area these few days and the low pressure track is far from locked, meaning there are way more questions than answers right now. there could be a significant amount of rain and snow. stay tuned for future forecasts. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: lower to mid 50's. winds: south southeast at 5 to 15 mph. sunday: scattered showers/isolat ed thunder. highs: lower to middle 60's. winds: southeast becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph. sunday night: rain ends/becoming mostly clear. lows: lower to middle 40's. thanks brandon.