Speech to Text for Shop Local First Series

businesses play a big role in helping grow our local economy á and providing jobs. that's right á small businesses employ almost half of minnesota and iowa workers á according to the uás small business administration. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live in rochester... where she's learning about a new effort to help strengthen local businesses in the med city. one challenge local businesses face is competing with large á online retailers. a workshop today guided local businesses through how they can use the web to their advantage.xxx "how that data experience reaches target audiences on multiple platforms." tad spading á local sales manager for spectrum reach presented at the rochester area chamber of commerce's shop local first series. "have something that's appropriate to their style, a new season, a new color." the digital age presents challenges for local businesses á such as competing with big online retailers. "the internet has just made it such that you can shop from anywhere for anything on your smart phone." "we are very passionate about shopping local at our store. we are a local family owned pet store." abby shepler á director of marketing for leashes and leads á attended the workshop to help the pet services and supplies business develop a competitive edge. "we are constantly up against competition, whether it be chewy dot com, walmart, fleet farm." while the internet can be a challenge for local businesses seeking to grow. á it can also strengthen a businesses' customer base. that lesson served as a theme throughout the workshop. "understand the game, understand what data is and how to collect it and use it and then leverage applications that are coming into the marketplace that are appropriate to drive the outcomes they want to do." spading stressed that data is the new currency in marketing. "we have to find good ways to be able to use data to be able to combat that and have local people shop local and stay local for the right reasons." the rochester area chamber of commerce's shop local first campaign launched this past fall á but today is the first workshop in the rochester area chamber of commerce and spectrum reach's shop local first series. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. if you missed out today á the series holds workshops quarterly. she is