Speech to Text for Rochester City Council begins budget planning.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

municipal budgets might sound like a snooze... but all that funding is how the projects that matter to you most become a reality. it's a first for these rochester city council members... getting an early start planning the 2020 budget and establishing priorities. today á they're between phase 1 á preparation á and phase 2 á prioritization in the budget á capital improvement á and long term financial management plan process. council member michael wojcik thinks this new process will be more efficient.xxx i believe this will be much more effective. i think that there's more of a collaborative approach to what the goals of the community are and i think that's going to be reflected in the final product. the 20á20 budget will be adopted sometime between september and