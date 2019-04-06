Clear
Rochester City Council begins budget planning.

The council is between phase 1 and 2 of the budget process.

Posted: Apr. 6, 2019 8:12 AM
Updated: Apr. 6, 2019 8:12 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

municipal budgets might sound like a snooze... but all that funding is how the projects that matter to you most become a reality. it's a first for these rochester city council members... getting an early start planning the 2020 budget and establishing priorities. today á they're between phase 1 á preparation á and phase 2 á prioritization in the budget á capital improvement á and long term financial management plan process. council member michael wojcik thinks this new process will be more efficient.xxx i believe this will be much more effective. i think that there's more of a collaborative approach to what the goals of the community are and i think that's going to be reflected in the final product. the 20á20 budget will be adopted sometime between september and
