Speech to Text for 'Because She Didn't Like to Fish'

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the surf ballroom in clear lake officially opened its doors in 1934áá hosting countless acts. that includes the winter dance party where buddy holly, ritche valens and jáp the big bopper played their last show. all that history was in danger in 19á94 when the surf was set to be demolished. enter the snyder family. they purchased the property and restored it. all because joanne snyder loved to dance. the matriarch of the historic venue passed away this week and is remembered fondly. káiámát news three's brian tabick has the story. dean snyder purchased the surf ballroom becauseááá as he put itááá joanne didn't like to fish. perhaps more importantly, she loved to dance. she loved to dance and they did it they were here every big band dance when ever first started. when the snyder's bought the placeááá they got right to work. dean snyder shared that story with us a few years ago. scraped off all the gum and all 500 chairs and i don't know how many tables are in there but we scraped off all the gum that had been in there since 1943 and some of it was piled an inch high. laurie lietz says the couple would often come ináá hand in handáá just to see what was going on. they loved their dance club and wanted to ensure it maintained its historic appeal. you notice the picture the old it was it's suppose to look like a little checker board and that's how the original surf was. the restoration was hard work áábut it was a labor of love as the couple regularly showed up to dance the night away. they would come and dress up and just be part of the crowd and just sit and watch the people search thing for us it was just so much fun to have them here when you they were here and part of the spirit. yes joanne loved to dance, but she also wanted this historic venue to survive so that future generations could dance as well. she just wants to carryáon you know keep doing what we're doing what is really important to her to have the music here and have dancing and have an opportunity for the community to come out. had she liked to fish, dean would have bought her a fishing pole and life would have been very lietz says they will discuss permanently reserving the snyders boothá didn't like to fish. perhaps more importantly, she loved to dance. she loved to dance and they did it they were here every big band dance when ever first started. when the snyder's bought the placeááá they got right to work. dean snyder shared that story with us a few years ago. scraped off all the gum and all 500 chairs and i don't know how many tables are in there but we scraped off all the gum that had been in there since 1943 and some of it was piled an inch high. laurie lietz says the couple would often come ináá hand in handáá just to see what was going on. they loved their dance club and wanted to ensure it maintained its historic appeal. you notice the picture the old it was it's suppose to look like a little checker board and that's how the original surf was. the restoration was hard