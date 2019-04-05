Clear
Who are you rooting for in the Final Four?

You can catch the Final Four games on KIMT, Saturday.

prioritization is your march madness bracket busted? well á you're definitely not alone. according to the nácádoubleá a's website the last remaining perfect tournament bracket busted with purdue's overtime win over tennessee. just because your bracket's out the window doesn't mean you can't enjoy the final four... and that's what fans in rochester are getting pumped to watch on saturday.xxx "i don't know. i kind of like tom izzo too, so rooting for michigan state. see if we can pull that out." <"i'm rooting for auburn." both final four games are tomorrow... you can catch all the action
Tracking isolated showers tonight and possible storms for the weekend.
