Speech to Text for Allowing driver's licenses for all, including undocumented immigrants

now./// thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// immigration and building a border continue to be a controversial topic in president trump's administration. just this afternoon á during a border security roundtable the president was quick to say the immigration system is full. locally á a contentious bill á allowing undocumented immigrants to get a driver's license á is picking up steam at the minnesota state capitiol. just a few hours ago the house passed a bill allowing all minnesotans to get a license regardless of their immigration status. kimt news 3's isabella basco spent the day at the capitol... isabella you saw hundreds of immigrants and their families rallying for change. katie and george... it was a sea of diversity in st. paul á as rallyá goers made their voices heard. i met two young girls who say this bill not only gives their families hope..but a voice.. but not all minnesotans i spoke to are in support of this legislation. <nats > that's the sound of impassioned minnesotans... (another nat pop) fighting for everyone á no matter their walk of life á to have the ability to drive. "it's hard for us seeing our mom being scared and what she can go through." ashley tapia and jersey sanchez are daughters of undocumented immigrants... to them the proposed bill signifies more than just legislation. "we won't have that fear anymore and it will make everything change for all of us." jersey sanchez says laws like these will open up the hearts of americans. "we have this big crisis here in the united states where they are afraid of latino people because of the president we have. i feel like when we have licenses they won't be able to say oh, they are trying to do something bad." while hundreds of minnesotans filled the rotunda to support the bill... not all feel the same way. "i don't think they should give them a driver's license. i think they should take them right to jail and put them on the next plane home." rocky papenfus á a war veteran á is a trump supporter who says anyone who breaks the law does not deserve this right. "if you are gonna be breaking the law to get here, what are you gonna do after you get here, that's the key. why do they think they are above the law?" sanchez says if those in oppostiion á like rocky á have their way it could hinder the hispanic community. george and katie á the bill still has some hoops to jump through... next á it will go to the senate. thank you isabella. undocumented immigrants were able to get driver's license's á until 2003. the rules changed post 9á11... for security