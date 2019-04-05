Clear
Local baseball and softball highlights from Friday

Century baseball and John Marshall softball hosts their opening day

week as we start on the diamond. century hosting new prague, kyle wisner on the mound for the panthers he strikes out the trojans spencer kajer. bottom of the sixth, logan milene grounds it to second but it takes an awkward bounce as a run comes in to score. then it's the sophomore peter lynch with the bases loaded who grounds it to the first baseman. another run will score. panthers will break this game open, andrew miller drives it up the middle for a base hit... two more runners will cross the plate as century wins john marshall hosting pine island, sophomore abby miles in the circle for the rockets, she gets the panthers jordyn mathison to strike out looking to end the first inning. in the second pine island strikes, the looping base hit over the short stops glove, a run will score. jám would answer, melanie sadecki with the grounder to left field, one will score as they tie it up. a few batters later it's sammy guetter's turn she drives it up the middle, two more runners would score. john marshall starts their season with a bang, 13 to 3 is the final.
