Speech to Text for Tracking Our Warm & Wet Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kimt storm team three meteorologist sara knox joins us. sara á the big question on everyone's minds... will this weekend be a washout? clouds have stayed stubborn and although some of us have seen spots of the sunshine it's been mostly absent behind a stratiform cloud deck. despite the lack of sun, the return of southern winds brought a nice warmáup which will continue into the weekend. tonight, temps will fall into the middle 40s with a few pop up showers possible before scattered rain chances return for saturday. showers will be off and on starting tonight through sunday afternoon with highs sticking to the low to middle 60s and breezy southern winds. don't be surprised if you hear a clap of thunder or two during this time á isolated heavy rain and noná severe storm chances return through the weekend. rain tapers sunday afternoon/ear ly evening. monday welcomes back sunny skies and temps popping into the upper 60s! the sun will be sticking around for tuesday despite temps falling back into the upper 50s. tuesday night brings another system with the potential to bring not just rain but snow back to the area through early friday morning. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d showers. lows: middle 40s. winds: south southeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: mostly cloudy/breezy/ scattered showers/isolat ed storms. highs: middle 60s. winds: south at 5 to 15 mph. gusts near 25 mph. saturday night: mostly cloudy/scatter ed showers/isolat