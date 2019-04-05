Speech to Text for Meeting discusses changes to the farm bill

during an iowa farm bureau meeting this morning in osage... a representative from an urbandale research firm shared information regarding the changes. worth county farmer andy hill grows corn and soybeans... and was in attendance at today's meeting. he's not sure if any farm bill changes will affect his operation yet... but appreciates being informed of what options are out there for him. "the last farm bill was written when agricultural prices were very high, and now we're working in this low price environment, and we'll have to decide on whether the program called arc or the program called plc work best for our operations." the meeting is part of a series iowa farm bureau is hosting around the state regarding the changes and options available to producers.