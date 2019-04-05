Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

CBD oil products will not show up on a drug test

A local drug testing facility says no cases of someone testing positive for marijuana use who only used CBD oil have been reported.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 5:53 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for CBD oil products will not show up on a drug test

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a chemical found in stores across the country...c-b- d...or cannabidiol. it's a naturally occuring compound in the cannabis flower. but it's closely related to t-h- c... the compound that causes you to get high. as c-b-d oil is now used in all types of beauty products - we wanted to know if it would impact a drug test. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live at a local smoke shop... jeremiah what are you learning.xxx cbd oil drug tests-lintro-3 i'm here at a smoke shop in rochester that sells all these c-b-d products. research shows that cbd can help with sleep, control seizures and anxiety... but i'm learning that when it comes to a drug test... it will not show up.xxx cbd oil drug tests-pkg-1 cbd oil drug tests-pkg-3 vo:many people are calling it the multipurpose molecule... mayo clinic says prescription c- b-d is an effective anti- seizure medication... sot: i used cbd gummies. vo:elijah terry says taking cbd candy like this helps him get to sleep... giving him relief without a high. cbd oil drug tests-pkg-4 sot: you feel relaxed and i mostly use it if i'm having a hard time getting to sleep at night. cbd oil drug tests-pkg-5 vo:c-b-d comes from the marijuana plant... but unlike t-h-c - it doesn't show up on drug tests. sot: it picks up only thc and we have found no cross activity with cbd. cbd oil drug tests-pkg-6 vo:mayo clinic says while the benefits are good...but more research needs to be done to better regulate the market.xxx cbd oil drug tests-ltag-3 c-b-d has not been approved by the food and drug administration for conditions like anxiety. there are some reported side effects that can occur with c-b-d including drowsiness... reduced appetite and dry mouth. live in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. mayo says if you plan to use c-b-d0 products... you should consult your doctor. / it's a historic
Mason City
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Tracking isolated showers tonight and possible storms for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Warm & Wet Weekend

Image

Meeting discusses changes to the farm bill

Image

CBD oil products will not show up on a drug test

Image

Sheriff Pals honored

Image

Toward Zero Deaths campaign starts next week

Image

Austin school bond referendum vote on Tuesday

Image

Med-City billboard pokes fun at politics

Image

Preventing crime at the NCAA Final Four

Image

Tracking a Warm Up into the Weekend

Image

Willems to transfer to UMKC

Community Events