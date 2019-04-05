Speech to Text for CBD oil products will not show up on a drug test

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a chemical found in stores across the country...c-b- d...or cannabidiol. it's a naturally occuring compound in the cannabis flower. but it's closely related to t-h- c... the compound that causes you to get high. as c-b-d oil is now used in all types of beauty products - we wanted to know if it would impact a drug test. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live at a local smoke shop... jeremiah what are you learning.xxx cbd oil drug tests-lintro-3 i'm here at a smoke shop in rochester that sells all these c-b-d products. research shows that cbd can help with sleep, control seizures and anxiety... but i'm learning that when it comes to a drug test... it will not show up.xxx cbd oil drug tests-pkg-1 cbd oil drug tests-pkg-3 vo:many people are calling it the multipurpose molecule... mayo clinic says prescription c- b-d is an effective anti- seizure medication... sot: i used cbd gummies. vo:elijah terry says taking cbd candy like this helps him get to sleep... giving him relief without a high. cbd oil drug tests-pkg-4 sot: you feel relaxed and i mostly use it if i'm having a hard time getting to sleep at night. cbd oil drug tests-pkg-5 vo:c-b-d comes from the marijuana plant... but unlike t-h-c - it doesn't show up on drug tests. sot: it picks up only thc and we have found no cross activity with cbd. cbd oil drug tests-pkg-6 vo:mayo clinic says while the benefits are good...but more research needs to be done to better regulate the market.xxx cbd oil drug tests-ltag-3 c-b-d has not been approved by the food and drug administration for conditions like anxiety. there are some reported side effects that can occur with c-b-d including drowsiness... reduced appetite and dry mouth. live in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. mayo says if you plan to use c-b-d0 products... you should consult your doctor. / it's a historic