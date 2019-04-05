Clear
Sheriff Pals honored

Sheriff Pals is being recognized by North Iowa Area Community College.

cerro gordo county sheriff kevin pals is speaking at north iowa area community college...his alma mater. he graduated from niacc in 19-99. and by that time...he was already working for the mason city police department. he says he had to overcome many obstacles while in school...includi ng financial issues...and the stress of raising a family. he wants to spread the message that those challenges can set you up for success.xxx pals honored-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sheriff kevin pals outstanding alumnus distractions are you know social media boys girls getting involved in substances or illegal substances there's always barriers that we all have to come through to be successful scott bertelsen...an english and speech teacher in forest city is also being regognized as distinguished alumnus. bertelsen will be retiring this year after 39 years. he has been a recipient of kimt's golden apple award two separate times.
Tracking isolated showers tonight and possible storms for the weekend.
