Toward Zero Deaths campaign starts next week

Law enforcement agencies across Minnesota will be cracking down on dangerous driving behaviors.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 4:54 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 4:54 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

vosot-vo-2 it's a statewide effort to keep the roads safe. a "toward zero deaths" campaign kicks off next week in minnesota. tzd next week-vo-1 tzd next week-vo-3 local law enforcement agencies...like the austin police department...ge t grant money from the state to have extra patrols out on the road. one of the dangerous driving behaviors they'll be on the lookout for is distracted driving. it's something local residents say they witness all too often.xxx tzd next week-sot-1 tzd next week-sot-2 when my kids were learning how to driver we emphazied not texting and driving and i feel like the community is very supportive in that. things they learned in school. about 22 thousand dollars was awarded to mower county for the toward zero deaths campaign. that money will be split between the sheriff's office and police department to fund the extra patrols. / a local law
