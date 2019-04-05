Speech to Text for Austin school bond referendum vote on Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of the austin school district are getting ready to vote on a nearly 25- million-dollar bond referendum. the money would be used to expand woodson kindergarten center so it can accomodate the early childhood students too. kimt news three's maleeha kamal is finding out what you need to know before next week's vote. she joins us now in studio...maleeha ...why does the district need more space?xxx kindergarten center-bmintro-1 kindergarten center-bmintro-2 raquel...the early childhood programming is currently held at the community learning center at queens of angels church but they're running out of space...and...one group is doing their best to spread the word...encoura ging people to vote yes.xxx kindergarten center-pkg-1 kindergarten center-pkg-6 ashley mclaren is with vote yes... a group that is advocating for the early childhood education programs to be moved to woodson kindergarten center. kindergarten center-pkg-2 "as a mother of three young children the community learning center has truly been a saving grace for our family." kindergarten center-pkg-7 here's how it all started. back in 2005...austin public schools moved the kindergarten classes out of th elementary schools...instea d housing them all at woodson kindergarten center. the early learning programs at woodson were moved to the community learning center at queen of angels church. kindergarten center-pkg-5 "at that point that was suppose to be a temporary move." and while the building has served its purpose ...space is running out. " we have some students on a waiting list and that space wasn't necessarily designed for early learning." "i encourage people to come and look at the building. its a 1930s structure with a 1950s boiler." ashley says that voting yes is a way to invest in the future. "yes taxes may raise but its gonna have a huge infestment in out community." / kindergarten center-bmtag-1 kindergarten center-bmtag-2 if passed...the money from the referendum will be used to build sixteen new classrooms...ad d a gymnasium and more office space...remodel the kitchen and cafeteria...and install new playgrounds. and raquel...if the vote does not pass alberts tell they will continue to look for a different space to move the early childhood classes to. / thank you maleeha. to give you an idea of how this would impact your wallet. the tax impact of the referendum to a resident with a home value of 100-thousand dollars...would be about three-dollars and fifty cents a month. the vote is happening on this coming tuesday...april ninth. stay with kimt news three on air and online for the latest. / president