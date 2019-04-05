Speech to Text for Med-City billboard pokes fun at politics

here is something you can chuckle at this morning. take a look at this. off highway 52... med city apartments put a billboard up earlier this week with cartoon depictions of president trump and former president barack obama, embracing each other . the billboard promotes "stressáfree living" at their apartment complex. clearly a sarcastic sign... since the two continually tend to disagree. we spoke with the owner owner of the "med city apartments." he hopes the billboard brings some "i hope people can drive down the street and just smile and understand where we're coming from. it's just a point of we're all people here and just having a good time and just enjoy the life that you've been given." the owner says he plans to keep the billboard up for a few more