Speech to Text for Preventing crime at the NCAA Final Four

and while there are a lot of fun games and actitives, the large crowd could also bring some extra crime. kimt news three's annalisa pardo talked with experts on how to stay safe if you're headed up this weekend. large crowds can draw in extra crime, but rochester police tell me there are some ways to stay safe. the final four is expected to bring over 90 thousand people to the twin cities. and as we showed you earlier this month, a lot of people from our area are volunteering from the event. rushford minnesota i'm from eyota minnesota. whether you're going as a volunteer or a visitor, rochester police department crime prevention specialist darrel hildebrant says crowds can bring crime. the key thing is be aware of your surroundings. and also use these tools to keep your personal belongings safe. we want to make sure with a purse, there's always a flap and it's always latched. when we're wering this over the shoulder we want that on the inside. the fanny packs, i like calling them the tummy packs because we want you to bring them around to the front. the problem with that is, it's so easy to steal from you. you hit it and it falls and they're grabbing it. a neck wallet, we really encourage these. this way you can tuck it in. and when i'm in a crowd i put it in my inside pocket as such. and as always, if you see something, say something. definitely go with the gut feeling. and that is if it doesn't feel right in the stomach, if the hairs stand up on the back of your head, yes... that's a sign that oh, oh, something needs to be done. it's also not uncommon to find an the minnesota department of public safety is also warning motorists and pedestrians to be extra cautious when moving through minneapolis this weekend because of all the extra traffic. and keep in mind... you can watch all the final four action this weekend right here on káiámát... tip off for auburn versus virginia is tomorrow night at 5.