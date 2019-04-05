Speech to Text for Tracking a Warm Up into the Weekend

a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( now that the rain has deposited more moisture across the area, we are seeing some fog through this morning and will be the main hazard for the morning commute. at least the rain has pushed out and we are looking dry for this friday. the fog will burn off later this morning as temperatures quickly warm but cloud cover will be a little more hesitant to move out, only providing a few peeks of on and off again sunshine this afternoon and evening. highs will warm to the upper 50's and lower 60's thanks to a south wind. we won't stay dry for very long because the chance for isolated showers and storms will arrive late tonight/early saturday morning.the showers will become scattered through saturday morning before clearing out in the early afternoon. temperatures will remain warm with highs in the lower to mid 60's. another wave of showers and storms will roll through for saturday night and sunday. some thunderstorm s will also be possible with highs on sunday in the lower to mid 60's. monday will be the nicest day with partly cloudy skies expected and highs in the middle to upper 60's. things will cool gradually after that with a system looking to deliver rain on wednesday and snow by thursday. today: am fog & cloudy/partly sunny pm. highs: upper 50's to lower 60's. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d rain late. lows: middle 40's. winds: southeast at 6 to 12 mph. saturday: am scattered showers & isolated thunder/mostl y cloudy. highs: lower thanks brandon. organizers