Willems to transfer to UMKC

Willems to transfer to UMKC

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 11:19 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

while gustafson wraps up her division one career á niacc's mandy willems is just beginning hers. willems released this tweet today thanking the niacc community and stating she'll take her talent to the university of missouri kansas city. willems was the nájácáaáa national player of the week multiple times during her freshman season as a trojan á averaging 24 point one points per game and scoring more than 35 points three times. iowa state's lindell wigginton has declared
