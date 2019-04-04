Speech to Text for Willems to transfer to UMKC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while gustafson wraps up her division one career á niacc's mandy willems is just beginning hers. willems released this tweet today thanking the niacc community and stating she'll take her talent to the university of missouri kansas city. willems was the nájácáaáa national player of the week multiple times during her freshman season as a trojan á averaging 24 point one points per game and scoring more than 35 points three times. iowa state's lindell wigginton has declared