Speech to Text for Gustafson named AP Player of the Year

win. it's no doubt that the iowa women's basketball team has lots of talent and continues to be recognized for it á today á it got even better. "dear megan, your coaches wanted to let you know you've been named the ap player of the year. what?" yesiree á gustafson received 15 of the 28 votes needed and the prestigious honor should come as no surprise. she is the first player from the big ten and the school to win the award á the ballots were casted prior to the ná cáaáa