Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gustafson named AP Player of the Year

Gustafson named AP Player of the Year

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 11:07 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Gustafson named AP Player of the Year

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

win. it's no doubt that the iowa women's basketball team has lots of talent and continues to be recognized for it á today á it got even better. "dear megan, your coaches wanted to let you know you've been named the ap player of the year. what?" yesiree á gustafson received 15 of the 28 votes needed and the prestigious honor should come as no surprise. she is the first player from the big ten and the school to win the award á the ballots were casted prior to the ná cáaáa
Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking a big warm-up for Friday then more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Willems to transfer to UMKC

Image

Gustafson named AP Player of the Year

Image

Albert Lea falls in season opener to Faribault

Image

Mason City soccer defeats Webster City

Image

Construction kick-off

Image

Nobody is above the law

Image

An active shooter situation can happen practically anywhere

Image

GYB Volunteer of the Month: Marlo Zosel

Image

Recycling toys for Earth Day

Image

School District Making Budget Cuts

Community Events