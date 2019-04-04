Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City soccer defeats Webster City

Mason City soccer defeats Webster City

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 11:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Mason City soccer defeats Webster City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

george á it was definitely a damp night out there á but if you can play soccer in this á you can play in about anything. mason city playing host to webster city tonight. we start in the first half á mohawks with the corner kick and emma garrett is able to get a foot on it á but gets knocked away by natasha garcia. skip ahead á the shot on goal from gwen sewell is just a little too wide á but never fear á valerie nelson is here for the goal. moments later á sewell redeems herself á off the paws of the goalie for another mason city goal. mohawks win big at home á 11 to one. in softball á albert lea playing host to faribault. third inning á kelsie demars hits one off megan johnson out to center which would bring home katelin vogt. and the falcons keep the bats going á lindsay o'neil ropes one out to left field for an rábái double. then
Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking a big warm-up for Friday then more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Willems to transfer to UMKC

Image

Gustafson named AP Player of the Year

Image

Albert Lea falls in season opener to Faribault

Image

Mason City soccer defeats Webster City

Image

Construction kick-off

Image

Nobody is above the law

Image

An active shooter situation can happen practically anywhere

Image

GYB Volunteer of the Month: Marlo Zosel

Image

Recycling toys for Earth Day

Image

School District Making Budget Cuts

Community Events