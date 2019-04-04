Speech to Text for Mason City soccer defeats Webster City

george á it was definitely a damp night out there á but if you can play soccer in this á you can play in about anything. mason city playing host to webster city tonight. we start in the first half á mohawks with the corner kick and emma garrett is able to get a foot on it á but gets knocked away by natasha garcia. skip ahead á the shot on goal from gwen sewell is just a little too wide á but never fear á valerie nelson is here for the goal. moments later á sewell redeems herself á off the paws of the goalie for another mason city goal. mohawks win big at home á 11 to one. in softball á albert lea playing host to faribault. third inning á kelsie demars hits one off megan johnson out to center which would bring home katelin vogt. and the falcons keep the bats going á lindsay o'neil ropes one out to left field for an rábái double. then