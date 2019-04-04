Speech to Text for Construction kick-off

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a sure sign spring is hereá construction season is kicking off. and the minnesota department of transportatio n wants you to be aware of all projects ahead of us. the construction season is april through october á and in that short amount of time... the dáoát á county á and public works will accomplish roughly 2á hundred projects on our roadways. the dot wants us all to be aware of the projects happening near us á so we can "there could be lane shifts, there certainly will be people working in the work zones there will be baracades there will be barrels there will be cones. we need people to pay attention not drive distracted, keep your cell phone down." if you want to know about all of the upcoming projects we'll have a link to that list on our website á an investigation into the 20á16 presidential election by special counsel robert mueller is finished á nearly two years after it began. but only part of the report's