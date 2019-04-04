Speech to Text for Nobody is above the law

website á an investigation into the 20á16 presidential election by special counsel robert mueller is finished á nearly two years after it began. but only part of the report's findings were released á and uás citizens are demanding to see the entire report á through a national day of action. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan attended a rally in rochester today. she has the story.xxx rochester residents are braving the elements to make their voices heard and it's all part of a national movement. "release the report!" you are witnessing a collective call for transparency. these people want the full mueller report released in full. "we need to know the results of those findings and congress needs to be able to investigate the results of those findings to find out what happened with the 2016 election because it will have implications for the 2020 election." the demonstrator s clearly believe this is no time to remains silent. <"it's important to speak out when you feel like your government has gone a bit array ,when you feel like voices need to be heard nat and changes need to be made."> that's why the rain neither silenced these voices nor dampened the power of democracy. "it may be cold and dreary and i may have had two very cold girls today and a lot of cold people rallying around us, but the warmth of caring and concern and patriotism makes up for it." reporting in rochester... "everyone wants this public, it needs to be public!" brooke mckivergan, kimt news 3. the protestors are encouraging people to write letters to congress demanding action and change./// a former golf course in clear lake is undergoing