An active shooter situation can happen practically anywhere

tough realityáábut it's one people need to be prepared foráá active shooters. that's why the mason city police chief is showing those who host events how prepare. káiámátá news three's brian tabick sat in on the training and has the story.xxx natural sound events in north iowa and southern minnesota happen year round and the organizers of those events are all about bringing in more visitors. natural sound people come from the world over. in 2017 cerro gordo county tourists spent more than 200 million dollars. keeping those sightseers safe is important. but if an active shooter crashed an event, would we be ready? <"do you have any plans if something like this were to happen?" "ehh not really no, not that we want to share anyway."> that's why glenys scholemer is here. she wants to learn what she and others can do to be prepared. we all have emergency action plans for all types of emergencies. brian pauly will be in charge of mason city's future multipurpose arena and says safety is already a priority. during the planning stage to be worked with insurance company also the architects and escape plans for all types of incidences dealing with either a person or like an emergency like a fire attorney or stuff like that. much of the event was for those who host events. so let's say i'm by myself with my family. it's the fourth of july. 100 degrees, all the ice is off clear lake, what am i supposed to do if something happens? i think the kids are probably the leaders in this in our homes these days. you know, in our generation grew up without having to worry about an active shooter coming to our school everyday and kids these days don't have that luxury. chief brinkley says while students are learning safety at schoolááá preparedness is important everywhere. you can only stay fresh with the latest stuff knowledge is power and if you can't gain chief brinkley says not only is it important to come up with a plan, but teach your employees what to do if the situation were to arise.