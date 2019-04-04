Speech to Text for GYB Volunteer of the Month: Marlo Zosel

month... kimt news three and our giving your best partners... diamond jo casino and first citizens bank... recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. kimt news three's raquel hellman introduces us to kimt news three volunteer of the month.xxx at bear creek services in rochester... marlo zosel is a very familiar face. she gives so much of her time and talents to improve the lives of people with disabilities. that's why marlo is our april giving your best volunteer of the month. i've always just loved helping and working with people who have disablities and i love being able to just build them up in their strengths and help them get into the world and live the life that they want." pam says marlo always gives her best... and inspires others to do the same. "no matter how big the battle, she always has a positive attitude and that just separates her from so many people." "we're all in this together, and so to do that we need to help each other out however we can." in rochester, raque hellman, kimt news three./// if you know someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community... we'd love to hear from you. to nominate someone for volunteer of the month... head over to kimt dot com and click on the "giving your best" link under the "community" tab.///