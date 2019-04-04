Clear
Recycling toys for Earth Day

Collection bins are set up at the public library and other locations in Clear Lake to donate outdoor toys.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 6:44 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

a few weeks away from earth day... and one north iowa town is getting a headstart á recycling outdoor toys. the clear lake earth days committee came up with the idea... and set up collection bins at the public library and the cál tel office. new or gently used items like balls á tennis rackets á and skateboards among others á can be donated. brianna sholly with the clear lake public library says the goal is to get more kids outside.xxx "kids are outside playing less and less, and so we're really trying to push people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors, and the way kids do that is through play." toys will be distributed to kids at the outdoor
Tracking a big warm-up for Friday then more rain.
