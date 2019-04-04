Speech to Text for School District Making Budget Cuts

being proactive about some enrollment and budget woes. kimt news three's annalise johnson is learning what's causing chatfield public schools to make some cuts. as rochester continues to grow, many small surrounding communities including chatfield are expecting to grow. "i think down the road that influence will eventually make its way here." chatfield superintenden t ed harris is crunching the numbers á and one thing that (isn't growing is enrollment. the district anticipated a gradual increase in students when crafting the budget á but that hasn't happened. enrollment remains stagnant over the last decade á and even dropped by about 25 students this year. there's a gaping budget deficit. by the end of this year á chatfield will have spent half a million dollars over 2 years to cover shortfalls. adding to the budget woes, a lack of state funding. the district is working to both reduce the budget á and increase the operating levy while anticipating continued flat enrollment. "you're not always in control of your own destiny. i like to tell people we just need to do the best job we can every day and serve the kids we have and those that may want to come." superintenden t harris tells me he wants to stress that the recent reconstructio n of he high school did not play a role in the budget deficit. in chatfield, annalise johnson, kimt news 3. the chatfield school district is calculating that they will need to cut at least 350á thousand to 425áthousand dollars out of next year's budget.