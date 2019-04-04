Speech to Text for MN DNR stocks trout at Lanesboro's Sylvan Pond

turbines./// if you're getting antsy to catch some fish á minnesota's stream trout opener is coming up quickly.xxx water to get ready for opening day on april 13th á the lanesboro fish hatchery team and minnesota department of natural resources stocked sylvan pond in lanesboro with 400 rainbow trout yearlings. area fisheries supervisor ron benjamin thinks this trout fishing season is going to be a good one.xxx the trout population in the trout fishery in southeastern minnesota is probably the best it's been in decades. in the meantime á you can catch and release trout but you can't take any home with you until the season