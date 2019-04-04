Speech to Text for Iowa State Trooper steps up to help family

was left facing a major problem. a mother needed to pick up a prescription that helps with her son's seizures... but the closest pharmacy that carries the drug was more than 160 miles away. that's when a member of law enforcement took matters into his own hands... kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this story.xxx cassie helland's son caleb has a form of epilepsy called lennoxá gastaut syndrome... which can lead to seizures. "right now he doesn't have them too often, but his head drop seizures he would have daily like almost throughout the day, they interrupted his daily activities, made him very tired." he takes a medication called epidolex that can help prevent and reduce the severity of his seizures. but it's not available locally. "the only way that we can continue to get the drug is at the iowa city pharmacy at the hospital. we can't get it anywhere locally as of right now, we can only get it through them." and it's not always feasible to drive 2 and a half hours to pick it up. while there was a plan to send the medication overnight through fedáex á it was held up in a fed ex facility... and didn't arrive on time. that's when the iowa state patrol got involved. "i was contacted by my dispatch and told to call in and that we might be doing a possible relay." trooper robert sankey says there were a couple options to get the medicine to mason city. they quickly determined air would be the best route... so he picked it up from the mason city airport and hand delivered it to the helland's. it's a practice that occasionally happens for those who need it. "as far as the recent floods or medication or snow storms, there's not a whole lot that we won't put our minds and resources together to try and get through it." helland was surprised that a member of law enforcement would go out of their way to help out her family in a time of need... and is thankful that the delivery worked out. "i was super surprised that a state trooper would deliver my son's medication, so i was like wow that's amazing that they will do that, and i'm so grateful for him, so grateful." now that a crisis has been averted á what will be done to prevent future delays in acquiring the medication? we'll have that coming up on kimt news 3