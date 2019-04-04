Speech to Text for Tracking an End to the Rain...For Now.

lightly here for an hour or two now... is there more on the way? scattered light rain showers continue to move through the area this afternoon and evening making for wet roadways for our evening commute. luckily, rain will taper off as we near midnight with winds returning to a more steady 5 to 15 mph from the east. with warmer air heading our way for friday, areas of fog will develop across the area coming into friday morning's commute. fog could be very dense for some. the god news is fog and even the cloud cover will gradually be clearing out, making way for some sunshine and highs in the 60s! winds will remain around a manageable 5 to 10 from the warm south southwest. friday's surge of warmth is a precursor to the warm and wet weekend to come. rain chances slip into the area starting friday night as clouds increase once again. scattered showers, and a few isolated storm chances, linger through saturday and sunday as highs top off in the lower to middle 60s. skies will open back up for monday and tuesday just before a potential storm system interrupts our spring warmáup wednesday and thursday with much cooler temps and a chance for both rain and snow. tonight: scattered rain ending/areas of fog. lows: upper 30s. winds: east at 15 to 15 mph. friday: am fog/gradual clearing. highs: near 60. winds: south southwest at 5 to 10 mph. friday night: increasing clouds/isolate d showers. thank you thank you sara.///