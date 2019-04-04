Clear
Former golf course turned into prairie

Some local residents want to know why the Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources is removing trees from the site of an old golf course.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 5:38 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

a former golf course in clear lake is now being turned in to prairie land. the old arrow head course which sits south of clear lake has been closed down for several years. it has now been sold to the iowa department of natural resources. the DNR says the owners first contacted them in 2013 about making the change. right now, some trees are being removed from the area to make room for new plants. people living in the neighborhood still have some questions about the work that's being done. "if it's going to be wetland why are they taking down all the trees and bushes?" the trail is open to the public but the DNR says it's not close to being finished with the transformation.
Tracking a big warm-up for Friday then more rain.
