Former golf course turned into prairie

sara.xxx a former golf course in clear lake is now being turned in to prairie land. the old arrow head course áá which sits south of clear lake has been closed down for several years. it has now been sold to the iowa department of natural resources. the dánár says the owners first contacted them in 20á13 about making the change. right now á some trees are being removed from the area to make room for new plants. people living in the neighborhood still have some questions about the work that's being done.xxx if it's going to be wetland why are they taking down all the trees and bushes? the trail is open to the publicáábut the dánár says it's not close to being finished with the transformatio n.///