Speech to Text for Canton and Mabel are coming together to assist with flood recovery

small towns are included among those teaming up to help make a big impact for flood victims. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about efforts in mabel and canton to assist people in west iowa and nebraska affected by major flooding of the missouri river.xxx "this is just one of the trailer loads that's going to be taken to farmers and ranchers affected by flooding in nebraska and west iowa." nick stortz is a farmer á so he understands how devastating it could be if his farm suffered major flooding. he's one of the people organizing the "nebraska strong benefit fund" in mabel and canton. they're selling these táshirts and collecting monetary donations to purchase feed á farm á and daily living supplies á such as these bales of hay... all of which will be purchased locally in fillmore county á then sent to flood victims. "i can't imagine how these people are able to cope with it and how they're going to be able to keep pushing forward and try to move on with their lives not knowing what's ahead for them, if they're going to be able to keep going as a farming operation." 8 semis and 4 pickup trucks and trailers are going to be leaving canton early in the morning on saturday to head to the nebraskaáiowa border. in canton, annalise johnson, kimt news 3./// they're accepting donations through tomorrow á but any checks that aren't able to be cashed by then will be used to purchase and take supplies to nebraska and western iowa on a second trip. to find out where and how to donate or purchase a shirt á head to our website at kimt dot com and find this story under local news./// now