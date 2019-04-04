Speech to Text for Local students pack meals for those in need

the numbers are alarming. about 795á million people across the world do not have enough food to lead a healthy active life. that's about one in every nine people on earth. that's according to the food aid foundation. the majority of world's hungry people live in developing countries. and now... there' an effort underway in our area to send meals to those in need. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live in austin to explain... maleeha?xxx raquel... amy... i'm here at ellis middle school in austin. students are spending their day packing meals for "real hope for the hungry"... and organization that provides preápacked meals to underá privileged countries.xxx "down at the other end!" the gym at ellis middle school is filled with food. but it's not lunchtime for these students. they have a different mission... "our goal is to be able to feed as many people as possible." to fill these bags with food... "you got soy, rice, and vegetarian mix and vegetables." for people in need. "we are njhs and we put this all together." nájáhás stands for national junior honor society. the meal prep is part of their service project to feed kids in sudan... and the middle schooler shave it down to a science. nats: i, 2,3,4 "today i was parking dried veggies." and listen to this... these students were able to pack about 8000 bags in just a couple of hours. "about each week they get 3 of these packs that we are making and it makes 6 meals." a small bag that makes a big difference. "a kid our age that doesn't have nearly enough as we have and so when we are packing this food for other people we know it's nutritious and is going to them and is going to a good cause." "knowing that you're making a difference and their life better is really rewarding."/// kids against hunger provided the supplies for the ellis middle schoolers... and raquel... ewing says today's meal prep was so successful that they are hoping to make it an annual event. reporting live in austin... maleeha kamal... kimt news three./// thank you maleeha. this isn't the first time the group has done a project like this. every year the middle schoolers travel to the twin cities to package food. last year they got third place for their work and they decided because they were so good at it that they would bring it back home to austin./// as