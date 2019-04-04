Clear
New ambulance facility opens

It will help first responders better serve the Austin community.

project months in the making. the new gold cross, mayo clinic ambulance service in austin is opening it's doors today. the twoápointá two million dollar project features four drive through ambulance bays... training space and state of the art technology. which we're told will all help first responders keep the community safe.xxx "i'm grateful for it and what mayo clinic has done for me. you know, this new facility is refreshing and respectable. it's clean, it's professional, it put a good face for mayo clinic in the community." this space will also be used as a training spot for the medical staff in the
