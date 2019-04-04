Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North Iowa family thankful for quick work of law enforcement

Cassie Helland talks about the challenges of getting her son the medicine he needs.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 11:57 AM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 11:57 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Tracking a rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa family thankful for quick work of law enforcement

Image

Celebrating 30 years of heart health at MercyOne

Image

Pannekoeken finds new location near downtown Rochester

Image

Tracking More Rain and Cool Temperatures

Image

Waldorf reschedules weekend games

Image

Iowa falls to Illinois State

Image

JM falls to Farmington in shutout

Image

Trap shooting interest is on the rise

Image

NIACC falls to Kirkwood in first game of twinbill

Image

SAW: Alex Folz

Community Events