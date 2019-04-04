Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Celebrating 30 years of heart health at MercyOne

Looking back at 30 years of heart health.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 7:45 AM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking a rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Celebrating 30 years of heart health at MercyOne

Image

Pannekoeken finds new location near downtown Rochester

Image

Trampoline park safety under the microscope

Image

Tracking More rain and Cool Temperatures

Image

Waldorf reschedules weekend games

Image

Iowa falls to Illinois State

Image

JM falls to Farmington in shutout

Image

Trap shooting interest is on the rise

Image

NIACC falls to Kirkwood in first game of twinbill

Image

SAW: Alex Folz

Community Events