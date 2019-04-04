Speech to Text for Pannekoeken finds new location near downtown Rochester

a downtown rochester favorite return after being forced to close during the winter. for years, the breakfast hotspot "pannekoeken" was in the main level of the nearly 100 year old "days inn building." city council voted to demolish it, and was torn down in december. recently, the restaurant owners found a new spot! they're moving into a new downtown storefront on north broadway, across from the "castle community". and that's where we find kimt news three's annalisa pardo, she joins us live. this location is just a few blocks down from the old one, on the edge of downtown. and with this sign, you can't miss it. the restaurant is working hard to the space ready for opening day. late last year, pannekoeken owner tasos psomas had to stop baking muffins and start packing boxes. yeah, it was hard. the restaurant á forced to close, when the city decided to demolish the nearly 100 year old building it sat in. closing the old store was really hard. it was really difficult. a few months later... you'll soon be able to get the same breakfast, with a new name. hollandberry pannekoeken and a new location. we're just really excited about this. we'll see how it goes, we're hoping it goes well. and the new spot may help. it has more parking, is on broadway, and is close to downtown. right now, it's full of construction workers, getting it ready to be full of customers on opening day... which tasos says, can't come soon enough. i just want to cook i want to make muffins. he's still looking for more employeesáá about half of the staff from the old restaurant plan to work at this new one. the restaurant plans to open at the beginning of june. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. annalisa, thank you. the owners say they planned on dropping the "pannekoeken" name entirely, to call it "hollandberry." .... but they say they missed "pannekoeken" so much, that they decided to combine the two.