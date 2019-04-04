Speech to Text for Trampoline park safety under the microscope

the trampoline park industry is continuing to grow leaps and bounds. in the last eight years the number of parks went from 40 in the uás to more than a thousand around the world. but as more and more pop up á there's growing concern about how safe they are. kimt news three's deedee stiepan is looking into this for us and joins us live in rochester. this week utah joins seven other states passing a law to require more oversight from insurance companies and annual inspections of trampoline parks. minnesota is not one of them but i talked to the owner of air insanity scott pulham who tells me it's only a matter of time before minnesota jumps onto that list. (nats) scott pulham á owner of air insanity in rochester says it's only a matter of time before minnesota jumps onto that growing list á which is why when he opened his park less than a year ago á he made sure it was built to industry safety standards set by the international association of trampoline parks. as members of the iáaátáp air insanity also has to adhere to minimum safety practices like how many court monitors need to be present. those are essentially the lifeguards of trampoline parks that are there to prevent injuries by enforcing the rules. air insanity owners may be takiing these safety steps but not all owners do nor are they required to in states like minnesota without regulation and oversight. "if they were regulated more i feel that people so how can parents know if the trampoline parks they take their kids to are safely operated? pulham says you can usually tell by the number of people on staff á the more people the better. in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3./ thanks deedee. another thing parents can look into is if a facility operates under iáaátáp standards.