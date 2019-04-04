Speech to Text for Tracking More rain and Cool Temperatures

today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( light rain has been persistent across much of north iowa and areas along iá90. the rain has created wet roads for the morning commute so it wouldn't be a bad idea to take it a little slower but we aren't seeing many other issues from the rain. rochester has managed to stay dry through the overnight hours which will help with traffic later. while we still could see a few flakes mix in with the rain in the northern most extent of the system, temperatures are still in the upper 30's and 40's and therefore the mix will be very minor if it develops at all. rain drops from scattered to isolated through the morning before becoming scattered and more widespread this afternoon. rain will remain light through today before tapering off tonight. highs will be much cooler today as we only reach the low to middle 40's. clouds will begin to decrease for friday with temperatures skyrocketing to near 60 degrees. for the weekend we will see highs in the lower to middle 60's but we will see a few isolated rain chances friday night into saturday before the rain becomes more widespread and heavier saturday night into sunday. a few isolated storms will be possible.the skies will open back up monday and tuesday with 60's holding on monday and still mild 50's expected for tuesday leading to a couple of superb days. a very potent system will move through wednesday and thursday leading to cold temperatures and the threat for rain and snow. today: early isolated wintry mix & rain becoming