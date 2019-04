Speech to Text for Waldorf reschedules weekend games

11 to six. and the waldorf warriors have made some changes to the weekend games against presentation. the softball doubleheader will now be on friday at three, and saturday at noon á while the baseball doubleheader has been moved home on friday at two, and saturday at noon. in studio three á kaleb