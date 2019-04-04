Speech to Text for Iowa falls to Illinois State

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

meanwhile in college baseball á iowa hosting illinois state. top of the first á trenton wallace on the mound and sells jordan libman on the pitch for one of his four strikeouts. in the bottom of the frame austin martin doubles to left center scoring chris whelan á iowa leads oneázip. move to the fourth á hawkeyes lead threeátwo but derek parola hits a two rábái double to put the redbirds ahead á they'd win