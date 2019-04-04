Clear
Iowa falls to Illinois State

Iowa falls to Illinois State

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 11:25 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 11:25 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

meanwhile in college baseball á iowa hosting illinois state. top of the first á trenton wallace on the mound and sells jordan libman on the pitch for one of his four strikeouts. in the bottom of the frame austin martin doubles to left center scoring chris whelan á iowa leads oneázip. move to the fourth á hawkeyes lead threeátwo but derek parola hits a two rábái double to put the redbirds ahead á they'd win
Tracking a rainy pattern.
