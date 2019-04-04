Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trap shooting interest is on the rise

Trap shooting interest is on the rise

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 11:22 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Trap shooting interest is on the rise

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local high schools that doesn't involve a bat á a ball á or a puck. it actually requires participants to use shotguns. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock is in studio three with the details. katie and george á i spent the evening in ventura just to see what all the chatter was about which turns out to be trap shooting á which the coaches tell me anyone can do no matter how old they are á and is gaining a lot of attention at local schools. gunshots trap shooting is basically you're shooting clay pigeons á you're sitting at 16 yards. it's a fun but challenging and competitive sport that blair sutcliffe á a mason city sophomore and trap shooting team member says is attracting schools all over the area. we're also partnered with clear lake so we all just kind of work together as one and there's other teams like garnerá hayfieldá ventura. the teams travel to other schools gun ranges for meets á but how exactly do they work? the squads are randomized á a squad of five people and we all shoot in a round and it's all based on individual and squad, so like if you're an individual you shoot a perfect 50, you go into a shootout for first place and then as a squad together you can achieve awards also. sutcliffe also says the new hobby is what he looks forward to most. i got involved with most of the guys out here last year and we just started all growing together and it became a huge part of my life. so if you're intersted in signing up á brice cody á a junior member of the team suggests not shying away. go for it, try it out. you never know, you might be good but if you're not good, there's always practice to get better. if you're interested in giving it a shot... gunshot the mason city firing squad is waiting on you. it's a fun sport and if anyone wants to try it they can always come out here. we're meanwhile in high
Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Tracking a rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waldorf reschedules weekend games

Image

Iowa falls to Illinois State

Image

JM falls to Farmington in shutout

Image

Trap shooting interest is on the rise

Image

NIACC falls to Kirkwood in first game of twinbill

Image

SAW: Alex Folz

Image

#safespaceselfie day

Image

Parklet set to be built on Historic Third in Rochester

Image

Fighting a childcare shortage in Austin

Image

April is Autism Awareness Month!

Community Events