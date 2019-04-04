Speech to Text for Trap shooting interest is on the rise

local high schools that doesn't involve a bat á a ball á or a puck. it actually requires participants to use shotguns. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock is in studio three with the details. katie and george á i spent the evening in ventura just to see what all the chatter was about which turns out to be trap shooting á which the coaches tell me anyone can do no matter how old they are á and is gaining a lot of attention at local schools. gunshots trap shooting is basically you're shooting clay pigeons á you're sitting at 16 yards. it's a fun but challenging and competitive sport that blair sutcliffe á a mason city sophomore and trap shooting team member says is attracting schools all over the area. we're also partnered with clear lake so we all just kind of work together as one and there's other teams like garnerá hayfieldá ventura. the teams travel to other schools gun ranges for meets á but how exactly do they work? the squads are randomized á a squad of five people and we all shoot in a round and it's all based on individual and squad, so like if you're an individual you shoot a perfect 50, you go into a shootout for first place and then as a squad together you can achieve awards also. sutcliffe also says the new hobby is what he looks forward to most. i got involved with most of the guys out here last year and we just started all growing together and it became a huge part of my life. so if you're intersted in signing up á brice cody á a junior member of the team suggests not shying away. go for it, try it out. you never know, you might be good but if you're not good, there's always practice to get better. if you're interested in giving it a shot... gunshot the mason city firing squad is waiting on you. it's a fun sport and if anyone wants to try it they can always come out here. we're meanwhile in high