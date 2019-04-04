Speech to Text for NIACC falls to Kirkwood in first game of twinbill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

advance to second on an error. then taleah smith grounds one to right center á allowing harris to come home and smith would cross the plate also. niacc tries to comeback in the seventh á but kristen peka flies out to center. so the eagles take the first game off the trojans scoring two runs off five hits á commiting no errors. niacc had two hits and one error. in