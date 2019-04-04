Speech to Text for SAW: Alex Folz

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to say it's been a good senior year for spring grove's alex folz... is it a bit of an understatemen t. whether it's on the football field, or on the court, he's taken the lions to new heights. on the gridiron, folz quarterbacked spring grove to their second consecutive state championship in the fall. and in basketball he helped the team to its first ever section championship and state tournament appearance. "it means a lot for us, i think it means more for our town just them coming out and supporting us." that's folz reaction after the state quarterfinal matchup, in which the team defeated springfield,the top ranked team in the class. in arguably their greatest performance all season, the team shot 65 percent from the three point line. "coach is always just telling us if we're open, let if fly so when you're not second guessing yourself and you're just shooting it, you got a good chance at putting it up." it's their success on the football field that their coach said prepared them for the basketball tournament. "these kids have played in back to back state football championships and won both of them, they've just got a lot of character and you could see right away that they weren't intimidated at all." although their championship hopes ended in the semifinal round, they still went where no team in school history has gone before. so what's next for folz? he's on the baseball team. could we see another state tournament for spring grove? we'll have to find out. if you'd like to nominate a student athelte of the week, go onto kimt.com... click on the tab underneath the sports section and fill out the required informaton. well it's time for some softball in the river city as niacc hosts kirkwood. the trojans are ranked 20th and the eagles are seventh. we pick up the action in the fourth inning á jayme finn grounds one to third but hailee ausenhus is off the bag. skip to the fifth á the woes continue á courtney harris to third á but the throw gets past the first baseman á