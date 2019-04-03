Speech to Text for #safespaceselfie day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

severe weather awareness week is coming right up. and people are gearing up by taking social media by storm. they're using the hashtag safe place selfie... and posting photos of themselves in the place they'd go in case of a weather emergency. kimt news 3 spoke with the captain of emergency management in olmsted county who says the best way you can protect yourself and your family, is to know where to go and have a plan.xxx "it's important to know ahead of time where you want to go so when it actually happens, you go right there without even thinking about it. so it's practice and it's second nature to be there." and our very own kimt storm team 3 meteorologist s sara knox and brandon libby are participating in the fun!/// benefits./// the uás food and drug