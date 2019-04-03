Speech to Text for Parklet set to be built on Historic Third in Rochester

the rest on as businesses continue trying to keep up with rochester's growth á they're also finding new ways to bring the community together. and one local business is doing it in a unique way. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now outside of grand rounds brewing... brooke?xxx katie, george, the cáeáo of grand rounds tells me she plans on recycling the trees that were infested with emerald ash borer. and cut down by the city to make (this area a space for the community to gather./// google the word 'parklet' and you'll find photos from cities around the country that are using spaces outside of shops and restaurants. that's what tessa leung with grand rounds brewing hopes to do here in rochester. "a public space that a city puts together on a street to extend the street space and more green space so more sitting and just kind of activation." at monday night's city council meeting, the council approved grand rounds building its parklet in three parking spaces directly in front of the business. the plan has drawn fire, though, because parking downtown is in such short supply. the new parklet would take up these 3 spaces but according to tessa, they aren't serving the community much in the first place. "two of the spaces are already just 15 minute loading zones, so there really is no parking there. people just come and go and the other one is a 30 minute meter that a lot of people get tickets at or don't use or get really anxious about." supporters of the plan believe the value the parklet will add to the med city outweighs the loss of 3 metered spots. "i mean i think for the benefit that it would have for the community, well worth it. plenty of other places to park." another concern raised by a resident at the council meeting was about keeping historic third... well, historic! "i think everyone has their own definition of beauty and if we were to be really picky, historical, if the street is to remain historical what does that mean? the cars are modern. should they be gone? the paintings on the building, should those be gone?" "if anything it almost makes it more nostalgic to have a place to sit." but tessa hopes once the parklet is in place and everyone gets the concept, the idea will spread. "it's really a project for tessa says she's paying for the entire project and is responsible for the insurance... the project is coming at no cost to the city. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. they hope to have things built by the first of june. the parklet will be up for a year, then the city will decide if it should stay or