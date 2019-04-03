Speech to Text for Fighting a childcare shortage in Austin

incident./// minnesota is not immune to a problem impacting the entire nation... a lack of child care options. to find a solution to the problem in its community... the austin school board voted unanimously to place a funding question on their upcoming referendum á asking the public to fund renovations and additions to the woodson kindergarten center. kimt news 3's isabella basco is hearing both support and concerns about that vote.xxx hundreds of preschoolers and families could be impacted by the move from the community learning center at queen of angels catholic church to woodson kindergarten center. emma mcfarland is starting school at woodson kindergarten center next year. and this little learner is aready thrilled about a fresh start. "i'm excited and i'm really excited to go there.' her grandmother á debbie á supports expansion. "if it's better for the kids, i'm all for it." ann sundal used to teach at austin public schools and buysáin to the expansion. "you know these kids are the future. we want to provide really good facilities for them so the learning takes place. they deserve that opportunity i believe." dennyá who lives right next door to woodson did not want to be on camera á but dreads what he expects will be a surge in people and traffic. "well the building is going to be way too huge for the area. there's gonna be too much traffic." nor is kenny keen on the costs of expansion. "taxes are relatively cheap in this town..but for some people it's gonna get harder for them." while sundal understands the reservations, she encourages everyone to weigh in at the ballot box. "i know it's hard to have a referendum and that's the only thing on the ballot. maybe people not getting out to vote but april 9 if people just make that effort to get out." reporting in austin... isabella basco... kimt news 3. the renovations and additions at woodson kindergarten center will cost almost 25á million dollars. the referendum is set to take place april 9th./// the chief justice