April is Autism Awareness Month!

Autism impacts close to 1 in every 60 children.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 10:38 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

it's something that impacts close to one in every 60 children... autism spectrum disorder. and april is world autism month... so we're learning a bit more about it. pine island mom caitlyn rietman (ritáman) thinks the month is a great opportunity to bring visibility to people who are on the spectrum á and celebrate the ways we are all different (and alike. she has a 5 year old son. his name is jase and he loves to play with toy cars and playdough. he also has autism.xxx being a parent of a child who has autism can be stressful, it definitely is a stressor, it can be exhausting but it's also super rewarding and i wouldn't change it for anything. you can show your support and celebrate the month by wearing light blue./// spring is in full swing and
Tracking a rainy pattern.
