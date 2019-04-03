Speech to Text for April is Autism Awareness Month!

it's something that impacts close to one in every 60 children... autism spectrum disorder. and april is world autism month... so we're learning a bit more about it. pine island mom caitlyn rietman (ritáman) thinks the month is a great opportunity to bring visibility to people who are on the spectrum á and celebrate the ways we are all different (and alike. she has a 5 year old son. his name is jase and he loves to play with toy cars and playdough. he also has autism.xxx being a parent of a child who has autism can be stressful, it definitely is a stressor, it can be exhausting but it's also super rewarding and i wouldn't change it for anything. you can show your support and celebrate the month by wearing light blue.